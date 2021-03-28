Insurer CEO eyes future filled with telehealth, home visits

Florida Blue CEO Patrick Geraghty expects virtual care like teletherapy and home visits for people with chronic conditions to stay popular after COVID-19 begins to fade

Spring break takes on a different meaning during a pandemic when you lead a Florida health insurer that covers about 5 million people.

Patrick J. Geraghty isn’t crazy about his state filling up with crowds of potentially unmasked college students who could spread COVID-19 to more Floridians.

But the Florida Blue CEO thinks people are doing a good job otherwise trying to curb the coronavirus pandemic. He sees the mild flu season as a sign that people are wearing masks and trying to keep their distance.

He’s also excited about some coverage and care changes he expects to see as COVID-19 begins to fade.

The 61-year-old Geraghty spoke recently with The Associated Press. The conversation has been edited for clarity and length.

Q: Will the pandemic change how patients think about care?

A: We will see (telemedicine) as a standard part of care going forward, maybe not as frequently as it happened during the pandemic, but it’s here to stay.

Q: What about therapy in particular? Do you think teletherapy will also stick around?

A: It depends on patient comfort. Once an in-person relationship is established, much of therapy can happen remotely. We saw a lot of patients that were interested in pursuing it that way.

Q: What is the biggest trend consumers will see in coverage over the next few years?

A: You will see more of a blending of the lines between insurers and (care) delivery systems. I think you also see more at-home care. We bought a company that does chronic care. We think those kinds of services are going to become more popular as technology supports care delivery in the home, which is much more convenient, much more cost effective.

Q: COVID-19 vaccines have been administered for a few months now. Have you seen any changes in medical claims from this?

A: Claims typically lag by anywhere from 90 to 120 days. It’s too early to see a difference. But we’re encouraged by the rollout of the vaccine.

Q: Are you worried about spring break?

A: I am always concerned when I see people in close proximity to each other not wearing masks, and they are not following (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidance ahead of when we should be taking those risks. I think it’s a little too soon for that to be happening.

Q: Shortly before the pandemic hit, Florida Blue said it would start a program that connects some Medicare Advantage customers with college students or people who can offer companionship. Why?

A: We believe that health is much broader than just health care. There are a number of services that we think add to quality of life and actually contribute to the individual’s health.

Q: Does loneliness contribute to poor physical health?

A: Both poor physical and mental health. They’re interrelated. Obesity ... one of the root causes of it is loneliness.

