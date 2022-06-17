Iowa Supreme Court: Abortion rights not protected by state constitution, clearing way for lawmakers to ban the procedure

ByThe Associated Press
June 17, 2022, 10:04 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa Supreme Court: Abortion rights not protected by state constitution, clearing way for lawmakers to ban the procedure.

