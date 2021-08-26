Japan halts some Moderna vaccine after contamination found

Japan is suspending use of about 1.63 million doses of Moderna vaccine after contamination was found in some unused vials

August 26, 2021, 5:27 AM
2 min read

TOKYO -- Japan suspended use of about 1.63 million doses of Moderna vaccine Thursday after contamination was found in unused vials, raising concern of a supply shortage as the country tries to accelerate vaccinations amid a COVID-19 surge.

The health ministry said contamination was reported from multiple vaccination sites. Some doses might have been administered, but no adverse health effects have been reported so far, officials said.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., a Japanese drugmaker in charge of sales and distribution of the vaccine in Japan, said it decided to suspend use of doses manufactured in the same production line as a safety precaution. It asked Moderna to conduct an emergency investigation and told medical institutions and organizers to stop using the vaccine produced in Spain and shared the production numbers that may be affected.

The Moderna vaccine problem came just as Japan struggles with surging infections, with daily new cases hitting new highs in many parts of the country and severely straining the health care system.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters the government and Takeda are discussing ways to minimize the impact on Japan’s vaccination progress.

“We will do utmost in order to avoid any impact on vaccination progress, especially at worksites and large-scale centers,” Kato said.

Japan relies entirely on foreign-developed vaccines by Moderna, as well as Pfizer Inc. and AstraZeneca. Moderna has been since mid-June at large-scale centers and workplace inoculations and has helped speed up Japan’s rollout.

About 43% of the Japanese population have been fully vaccinated, with daily doses of about 1 million.

Top Stories

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says her holstered P320 handgun nearly killed her

Aug 24, 1:52 PM

Biden briefed on US intel assessment of COVID-19's origins

3 hours ago

Charleston Victim's Brother Calls Dylann Roof's Sentence a 'Hollow Victory'

Jan 10, 7:06 PM

Father strips down to swimsuit at school board meeting over mask mandates

Aug 25, 9:04 PM

Hospital CEO's tragic death prompts hundreds to get vaccinated

Aug 25, 5:02 AM

Top Stories

Blinken: Effort to get Afghans out will continue after US troops leave

Aug 25, 4:56 PM

Father strips down to swimsuit at school board meeting over mask mandates

Aug 25, 9:04 PM

Biden briefed on US intel assessment of COVID-19's origins

3 hours ago

Blinken says 'no deadline' to get out Americans, Afghans even as evacuations ending

Aug 25, 8:26 PM

Judge sanctions Sidney Powell, other lawyers who filed suit challenging 2020 election

4 hours ago

Top Stories

Blinken: Effort to get Afghans out will continue after US troops leave

Aug 25, 4:56 PM

Father strips down to swimsuit at school board meeting over mask mandates

Aug 25, 9:04 PM

Biden briefed on US intel assessment of COVID-19's origins

3 hours ago

Blinken says 'no deadline' to get out Americans, Afghans even as evacuations ending

Aug 25, 8:26 PM

Judge sanctions Sidney Powell, other lawyers who filed suit challenging 2020 election

4 hours ago

Top Stories

Blinken: Effort to get Afghans out will continue after US troops leave

Aug 25, 4:56 PM

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says holstered P320 pistol seriously wounded her

Aug 25, 6:57 AM

Father strips down to swimsuit at school board meeting over mask mandates

Aug 25, 9:04 PM

Biden sticks by Aug. 31 Afghanistan withdrawal deadline

Aug 25, 7:40 AM

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says her holstered P320 handgun nearly killed her

Aug 24, 1:52 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events