The Latest: Lawyer says doc didn't try to euthanize people

The Latest on a doctor charged with murder in the overdose deaths of 25 patients (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

A defense attorney says a doctor charged with murder in the deaths of 25 Ohio hospital patients was trying to provide "comfort care" for dying people, not euthanize them.

Attorney Richard Blake denies allegations that William Husel (HYOO'-suhl) ordered overdoses of painkillers for patients to hasten their deaths. Blake says the doctor's intent was to care for his patients.

Husel pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Franklin County court in Columbus. His bond was set at $1 million.

The Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System fired Husel in December. It found he had ordered potentially fatal drug doses for 29 patients who died over several years.

Amy Pfaff's (pafs) mother was among the patients whose deaths prompted murder charges. Pfaff says she's pleased Husel has been charged but still wonders about his motives.

———

2 p.m.

A critical care doctor facing murder charges in the overdose deaths of 25 patients has pleaded not guilty.

Dr. William Husel appeared Wednesday afternoon in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

Magistrate Jennifer Cordle set his bond at $1 million. Husel's attorney had requested a significantly lower bond, arguing he is not a flight risk, has family in Ohio and has already given his passport to prosecutors.

A lawyer for Husel has said he didn't intend to kill patients.

Husel was fired in December from the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System. The hospital found he had ordered potentially fatal drug doses for 29 patients over several years.

———

11:45 a.m.

An Ohio hospital system is pledging continued cooperation with authorities after a critical-care doctor was charged with 25 counts of murders in the overdose deaths of patients.

Columbus-based Mount Carmel Health System says it appreciates Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien's ongoing commitment to justice in the case.

Ron O'Brien announced the charges against now-fired Dr. William Husel (HYOO'-suhl) Wednesday.

A lawyer for Husel has said he didn't intend to kill patients. Messages seeking comment were left for that attorney

Mount Carmel says it has made and will continue to make "meaningful changes" to ensure such events never happen again.

The hospital system says officials' "thoughts and prayers" continue to be with families of patients affected by Husel's actions.

———

11:15 a.m.

A critical care doctor who is already accused of ordering painkiller overdoses for dozens of Ohio hospital patients has been charged with murder in 25 patient deaths.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien announced the charges against now-fired Dr. William Husel (HYOO'-suhl) Wednesday.

O'Brien says Husel turned himself in Wednesday morning and will be arraigned later in the day.

A lawyer for Husel has said he didn't intend to kill patients. Messages seeking comment were left for that attorney.

The Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System found Husel ordered potentially fatal drug doses for 29 patients over several years. He was fired in December.

More than two dozen wrongful death lawsuits have been filed against the doctor and the hospital system.

Mount Carmel has publicly apologized and already settled some of the civil cases for hundreds of thousands of dollars.