London police make arrest over alleged shop food tampering

Police in London arrested a man on suspicion of contaminating food in three supermarkets by injecting them with syringes

August 26, 2021, 10:11 AM
1 min read

LONDON -- Police in London arrested a man on suspicion of contaminating food in three supermarkets by injecting them with syringes.

Local authorities advised shoppers at the stores in the west London area of Hammersmith to throw away their purchases after the suspect was detained on Wednesday night.

Authorities have not identified how many items were tampered with or if the syringes had anything inside.

Officers were first called out at 7:40 p.m. for reports of a man shouting abuse at people in the street.

London's Metropolitan Police Service said the suspect allegedly used “a number of needles” to inject into processed meat and microwaveable products at small branches of Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose on Fulham Palace Road.

He was arrested “on suspicion of contamination of goods with intention of causing public harm or anxiety,” the police department said.

The three stores remained closed Thursday. The Hammersmith and Fulham Council said an investigation was ongoing.

“Members of the public are advised as a precaution to dispose of any food items bought from these supermarkets yesterday evening,” the council said in a statement.

Top Stories

Afghanistan updates: 'Very credible reporting of an imminent attack' at Kabul airport

16 minutes ago

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says her holstered P320 handgun nearly killed her

Aug 24, 1:52 PM

Father strips down to swimsuit at school board meeting over mask mandates

Aug 25, 9:04 PM

Judge sanctions Sidney Powell, other lawyers who filed suit challenging 2020 election

Aug 25, 9:53 PM

Charleston Victim's Brother Calls Dylann Roof's Sentence a 'Hollow Victory'

Jan 10, 7:06 PM

Top Stories

Judge sanctions Sidney Powell, other lawyers who filed suit challenging 2020 election

Aug 25, 9:53 PM

Man sentenced to over 6 years in plot to kidnap governor

1 hour ago

The Taliban inherited a vast American-made arsenal after retaking Afghanistan

3 hours ago

Masks ordered for most Florida students, defying Gov. DeSantis' ban

Aug 26, 2:28 AM

Man protecting his baby fatally shot in Florida restaurant

Aug 25, 4:03 PM

Top Stories

Judge sanctions Sidney Powell, other lawyers who filed suit challenging 2020 election

Aug 25, 9:53 PM

Man sentenced to over 6 years in plot to kidnap governor

1 hour ago

The Taliban inherited a vast American-made arsenal after retaking Afghanistan

3 hours ago

Masks ordered for most Florida students, defying Gov. DeSantis' ban

Aug 26, 2:28 AM

Man protecting his baby fatally shot in Florida restaurant

Aug 25, 4:03 PM

Top Stories

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says holstered P320 pistol seriously wounded her

Aug 25, 6:57 AM

Judge sanctions Sidney Powell, other lawyers who filed suit challenging 2020 election

Aug 25, 9:53 PM

Biden sticks by Aug. 31 Afghanistan withdrawal deadline

Aug 25, 7:40 AM

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says her holstered P320 handgun nearly killed her

Aug 24, 1:52 PM

Man protecting his baby fatally shot in Florida restaurant

Aug 25, 4:03 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events