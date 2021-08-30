Malaysia's new PM self-isolates, misses Cabinet swearing-in

Malaysia's new prime minister has missed the swearing-in ceremony of his Cabinet after coming into contact with someone infected with COVID-19

August 30, 2021, 8:43 AM
2 min read

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia -- Malaysia's new prime minister missed the swearing-in ceremony of his new government on Monday after coming into contact with someone infected with COVID-19, his office said.

Ismail Sabri Yaakob has begun self-isolating and will virtually attend Tuesday's official National Day celebrations, according to a statement from his office. It did not say whom he came in contact with, whether he was tested and how long he would remain in self-isolation.

Ismail took office Aug. 21 amid public anger over the previous government's failure to control a raging pandemic. Daily cases have soared above 20,000 since Aug. 5, with total infections surpassing 1.7 million. Vaccinations are moving rapidly, with 62% of the adult population fully inoculated.

His predecessor, Muhyiddin Yassin, resigned on Aug. 16 after less than 18 months in office as infighting in his coalition cost him majority support in Parliament.

Ismail, 61, was Muhyiddin's deputy, and his appointment to lead the government by Malaysia’s king essentially returned the same governing coalition to power. It also returned the premiership to Ismail’s party, the United Malays National Organization, which has led the country since independence from Britain in 1957 but was ousted in 2018 elections amid a multibillion-dollar financial scandal.

Ismail has been criticized for largely reappointing ministers from the previous Cabinet which failed to curb the pandemic despite a seven-month state of emergency and a lockdown since June.

A total of 31 ministers and 38 deputy ministers took their oaths of office at the palace Monday. Ismail did not name a deputy but retained four senior ministerial posts which were created by Muhyiddin to keep factions in his Malay-majority government happy.

Many people, however, applauded the appointment of popular former Science Minister Khairy Jamaluddin — who was in charge of the vaccination program — as the new health minister.

Malaysia's confirmed deaths from COVID-19 have risen above 16,000.

Top Stories

Hurricane Ida live updates: 'Technical difficulties' with 911 system in New Orleans

22 minutes ago

ABC News Live

Jan 25, 2:47 PM

Afghanistan updates: Multiple rockets fired in attack on Kabul airport

Aug 30, 12:24 AM

US special operations vets carry out daring mission to save Afghan allies

Aug 27, 5:00 AM

Texas man who worked against COVID measures dies from virus

Aug 29, 5:04 PM

Top Stories

Lake Tahoe threatened by massive fire, more ordered to flee

4 hours ago

Texas man who worked against COVID measures dies from virus

Aug 29, 5:04 PM

The Latest: New Zealand reports 1st virus vaccine death

3 hours ago

Health officials sticking with 8-month COVID booster shot timeline: Fauci

Aug 29, 12:10 PM

Overwhelming support for keeping troops in Afghanistan until mission complete: POLL

Aug 29, 9:02 AM

Top Stories

Lake Tahoe threatened by massive fire, more ordered to flee

4 hours ago

Texas man who worked against COVID measures dies from virus

Aug 29, 5:04 PM

Health officials sticking with 8-month COVID booster shot timeline: Fauci

Aug 29, 12:10 PM

Overwhelming support for keeping troops in Afghanistan until mission complete: POLL

Aug 29, 9:02 AM

Former Marine helps Afghan interpreter escape

Aug 27, 9:25 PM

Top Stories

Texas man who worked against COVID measures dies from virus

Aug 29, 5:04 PM

Health officials sticking with 8-month COVID booster shot timeline: Fauci

Aug 29, 12:10 PM

Overwhelming support for keeping troops in Afghanistan until mission complete: POLL

Aug 29, 9:02 AM

Former Marine helps Afghan interpreter escape

Aug 27, 9:25 PM

Actor Ed Asner, TV's blustery Lou Grant, dies at 91

Aug 29, 6:28 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events