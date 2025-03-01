This Mardi Gras gumbo comes from a new cookbook linking healthy eating to good sleep

This cover image released by Simon Element shows "Eat Better, Sleep Better: 75 Recipes and A 28-Day Meal Plan That Unlock the Food-Sleep Connection" by Dr Marie-Pierre St-Onge and Kat Craddock. (Simon Element via AP)

This cover image released by Simon Element shows "Eat Better, Sleep Better: 75 Recipes and A 28-Day Meal Plan That Unlock the Food-Sleep Connection" by Dr Marie-Pierre St-Onge and Kat Craddock. (Simon Element via AP)

This cover image released by Simon Element shows "Eat Better, Sleep Better: 75 Recipes and A 28-Day Meal Plan That Unlock the Food-Sleep Connection" by Dr Marie-Pierre St-Onge and Kat Craddock. (Simon Element via AP)

This cover image released by Simon Element shows "Eat Better, Sleep Better: 75 Recipes and A 28-Day Meal Plan That Unlock the Food-Sleep Connection" by Dr Marie-Pierre St-Onge and Kat Craddock. (Simon Element via AP)

This recipe from “Eat Better, Sleep Better” was developed by Marie-Pierre St-Onge, the director of Columbia University’s Center of Excellence for Sleep and Circadian Research, and Kat Craddock, editor-in-chief of the food magazine Saveur.

St-Onge's research shows that a high-fiber diet can help lead to better sleep.

This recipe for a nutrient-rich, vegetable-forward stew riffs on a style of Creole gumbo traditionally made vegetarian for Lent. It’s also a great way to use up a crisper drawer full of greens and fresh herbs.

The authors like to add a little bit of andouille-style chicken sausage for a hit of protein and tryptophan, but if you prefer a pescatarian option, leave out the sausage, replace the chicken stock with mushroom or vegetable broth, and top the finished dish with a few shrimp or even steamed crab or lobster claws.

For a vegan option, replace the sausage with tempeh or a spicy or smoked plant-based sausage.

Served with brown rice, any of these variations makes a well-balanced and sleep-supporting meal. Leftovers keep well in the freezer.

Serves 4–6

Total Time: 1 hr. 30 min.

2 Tbsp. olive oil

Three 21⁄2-oz. chicken andouille sausages, sliced 1⁄2 in. thick

2 Tbsp. whole wheat flour

2 medium yellow onions, finely chopped

2 bunches scallions, trimmed and thinly sliced

2 celery stalks, finely chopped

1 green bell pepper, cored, seeded, and finely chopped

2 bay leaves

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tsp. garlic powder

2 tsp. dried thyme

1 tsp. dried oregano

1⁄2–1 tsp. cayenne pepper (optional)

11⁄4 lb. mixed greens and fresh herbs, such as spinach, arugula, collards, kale, Swiss chard, broccoli rabe, parsley, and cilantro, chopped

4 cups chicken stock

3 cups cooked brown rice Lemon wedges, for serving

In a large, heavy pot, heat the oil over medium until it begins to shimmer. Add the sausage and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, 6–8 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the sausage to a heatproof bowl and reserve. Lower the heat to medium-low, then stir the flour into the oil that remains in the pot and cook, stirring frequently, just until the mixture, or roux, smells toasty, about 5 minutes. Add the onions, scallions, celery, bell pepper and bay leaves, season lightly with salt and black pepper, and cook, stirring and scraping the bottom of the pot frequently, until the onions are translucent, 12–14 minutes.

Stir in the garlic powder, thyme, oregano and cayenne, if using, then add the greens a little at a time, allowing them to wilt before adding more, until they all fit in the pot. Stir in the chicken stock. Increase the heat to medium-high, bring the liquid to a full boil, and then decrease the heat to low, cover and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the broth has thickened and the greens are meltingly tender and have turned from bright green to a muted olive color, 30–45 minutes (if you’re using hardier greens like collards, they will take a bit longer to cook, while softer varieties like baby spinach will cook quickly).

Stir in the reserved sausage, cover and continue cooking for 15 minutes. Adjust the seasoning with more salt and black pepper, then ladle into soup bowls. Top each bowl with a scoop of rice and a lemon wedge and serve hot.