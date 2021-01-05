Masks, tests, batches: Locked-down Greece swears in Cabinet
ATHENS, Greece -- Greece’s new Cabinet is being sworn in Tuesday at three separate ceremonies to comply with national lockdown restrictions.
Following a Cabinet reshuffle Monday by conservative Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, ministers were sworn in in groups of six, all wearing masks, and after receiving rapid tests for COVID-19.
A bottle of hand sanitizer was placed on a desk where ministers signed their oaths or affirmations.
Lockdown restrictions include a nightly curfew and a government-imposed stay-at-home order. Household members can only leave their homes using an itemized permission system available on mobile phones.