Mexico's treasury secretary tests positive for coronavirus

FILE - In this Dec. 10. 2019 file photo, Mexico's Treasury Secretary Arturo Herrera, left, standing next to Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, attend a trade agreement signing ceremony at the National Palace in Mexico City. Herrera reported on Thursday, June 25, 2020 that he has contracted the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico’s treasury secretary said Thursday he has tested positive for the coronavirus and will self-isolate while working from home.

Arturo Herrera said he had only minor symptoms. It was unclear how recently he was in close contact with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who refuses to use a face mask and has resumed public tours across Mexico.

Herrera is the country’s highest-ranking Cabinet member to be infected so far. Previously, the head of the Mexican Social Security Institute tested positive but later returned to work. Several state governors have also acknowledged testing positive.

Mexico currently has about 196,847 confirmed coronavirus cases and has reported over 24,300 deaths. Those numbers continue to rise at near-record rates.