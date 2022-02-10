Nevada governor rescinds mask mandate effective immediately

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced during a video statement from Carson City on Thursday that the state will no longer require masks in public places, effective immediately

CARSON CITY, Nev. -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced during a video statement from Carson City on Thursday that the state will no longer require masks in public places, effective immediately.

But the Democrat, who is up for reelection in November, said employers and schools and organizations including school districts can still set their own policies.

The National Federation of Independent Business state chapter urged Sisolak on Wednesday to drop the mask mandate it says is making it hard for small businesses to retain and hire workers.

New COVID-19 cases in Nevada continue a steep decline since a statewide peak in mid-January. But the spread of the virus remains far above CDC thresholds.

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Gov. Steve Sisolak is expected Thursday to announce revisions to Nevada’s coronavirus pandemic response, amid pressure to follow other states dropping mask mandates and following Biden administration preparations for a less-restrictive phase of the national pandemic response.

Separately, Bill Hornbuckle, president and CEO of MGM Resorts International, the state's largest employer, said during an earnings conference call Wednesday that he anticipated the mask rule in Nevada would be relaxed.

“I expect that given positive COVID trends in Nevada we will start to see meaningful loosening of COVID restrictions in the very very near future consistent with what we have seen in other states," Hornbuckle said.

Nationally, cases and hospitalizations from COVID-19 have dropped markedly after peaking earlier this year amid the spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant, and the vast majority of Americans are protected against the virus by effective vaccines and boosters.

But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend wearing a mask indoors in places of “substantial or high transmission” of the virus, which as of Wednesday was all of the U.S. but 14 rural counties.

New cases in Nevada have continued a steep decline since a statewide peak in mid-January. But the rate of the virus spread remains high — far above the CDC’s thresholds for positivity and new cases per population of 100,000.

Sisolak, who is up for reelection in the Western swing state in November, said Wednesday he intended to address the availability of COVID-19 test kits and therapeutics as part of his update on the response to the virus.

A crowded field of Republicans vying to run against Sisolak have criticized Nevada's virus response and mask rules.

Sisolak, who will be speaking to reporters from Carson City, was expected to answer questions about masks just days after officials in neighboring California announced an end next week to indoor masking requirements for vaccinated people. Masks will remain the rule for schoolchildren in that state.

New York and Illinois on Wednesday became the latest states to announce an end to indoor mask mandates, but school mandates remain in those states.

In Nevada, decisions about masks in classrooms have been left to local school officials, and rules about masks in casinos come from the state Gaming Control Board.

In Reno, Washoe County Health District Officer Kevin Dick told reporters Wednesday it was “just a matter of time” before Nevada drops its mask mandate.

The NFIB Nevada chapter cited a U.S. Chamber of Commerce analysis that found the Silver State had the highest “quit” rate in the nation last year at 3.8%.

Workers cited mask requirements and harassment by customers who refuse to wear masks among reasons for leaving their jobs, the chamber said.

“While many question the effectiveness in stopping the spread of COVID, there is agreement that after two years more and more people are refusing to wear masks, which is presenting a challenge to employees who still have to act like the 'mask police,’” its letter to Sisolak said.

Ritter reported from Las Vegas.