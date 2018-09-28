Newborn breast-fed by wrong mom in hospital mix-up

A new mother says a mix-up at a north Florida hospital caused her newborn son to be breast-fed by another mother.

Television station WJXT reports that Joii Brown's son was taken from her Thursday to be circumcised. After her son wasn't returned for an hour and a half, Brown says a nurse told her that they had given him to the wrong mother before they discovered their mistake.

Brown says the nurses at Orange Park Medical Center told her the other mother had breast-fed her son for two minutes before the mix-up was discovered.

The hospital said in a statement to the WJXT that it is doing everything to support Brown's family.

Brown says she is speaking with attorneys.

———

Information from: WJXT-TV, http://www.news4jax.com/index.html