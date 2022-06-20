North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper tests positive for COVID-19

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says he's tested positive for COVID-19 but is continuing to do work from home while experiencing mild symptoms

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 but is continuing to work from home while experiencing mild symptoms.

Cooper's office released a statement saying that he has begun taking the antiviral pill Paxlovid to treat the virus. The statement said that he has been vaccinated and has had two booster shots. The governor said that he believes the shots helped ensure he's only having mild symptoms.

The governor plans to work from home and follow the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for isolating.

“I’m feeling fine. Thanks to vaccinations and boosters, my symptoms are very mild,” Cooper said in the news release. “I’m eager to get to work this week and I’m already doing it from home through phone calls and video conferencing.”