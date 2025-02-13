Physician Suspected of 10 Murders; Doc Accused of Setting Fire to Another Doc's Home

now suspected of killing 10 , and in some cases he allegedly tried to cover up evidence by starting fires. (AP)

Pediatrician Anita Damodaran, MD, has been accused of animal cruelty after a March 2024 incident in which a cleaning woman found a malnourished dog inside a plastic storage bin in an apartment. Damodaran was reportedly being evicted from the apartment at the time of the incident. (FOX 32)

Ohio physician Andrew Campbell, MD, was accused of setting fire to another doctor's home, and was placed on administrative leave from the University of Toledo Medical Center. (13ABC)

Families involved in an ongoing investigation weren't happy to learn that the Virginia neonatal nurse accused of harming infants was granted bond. (WRIC)

A student has sued the University of California San Francisco Benioff Children's Hospital over its internship program that supports minority high school students interested in healthcare careers. (NBC Bay Area)

A judge has ruled that a family's case against Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego can proceed. The family alleges that their privacy was invaded when officials used cameras to spy on them and their child for more than a month, with the purported aim of painting them as child abusers. (Courthouse News Service)

New York physician Alexander Baldonado, MD, was convicted of submitting more than $24 million in fraudulent claims to Medicare for medically unnecessary lab tests and orthotic braces, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

Louisiana physician Adrian Dexter Talbot, MD, was sentenced to more than 7 years in prison for doling out more than 1.8 million doses of opioids, according to the DOJ.

Four pharmacists were sentenced to prison for billing for prescription drugs that they never dispensed, according to the DOJ.

UnitedHealth Group will pay just over $20 million to settle claims brought by the U.S. Department of Labor that one of its subsidiaries improperly denied claims for emergency room visits and urinary drug screenings for thousands of patients. (Becker's)