Planned Parenthood sees swift fallout from quitting program

Planned Parenthood clinics in several states are intensifying fundraising and warning of more unintended pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases after announcing it would quit the federal family planning program in a dispute with the Trump administration over abortion.

The fallout is especially intense in Utah, where Planned Parenthood has been the only provider participating in the nearly 50-year-old Title X program.

Utah will lose about $2 million yearly in federal funds that helped serve 39,000 mostly low-income, uninsured people.

Planned Parenthood in Minnesota is in a similar situation, serving about 90% of the state's Title X patients, and plans to start charging fees due to the loss of $2.6 million in annual funding.

Governments in some states say they will try replacing at least some of the lost federal funding.

