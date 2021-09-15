Pope questions vaccine skeptics, including cardinals

Pope Francis says he doesn't understand why people refuse to take COVID-19 vaccines

September 15, 2021, 3:53 PM
2 min read

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE -- Pope Francis said Wednesday he didn’t understand why people refuse to take COVID-19 vaccines, saying “humanity has a history of friendship with vaccines,” and that serene discussion about the shots was necessary to help them.

“Even in the College of Cardinals, there are some negationists,” Francis said Wednesday, en route home from Slovakia.

He noted that one of them, “poor guy,” had been hospitalized with the virus. That was an apparent reference to U.S. Cardinal Raymond Burke, who was hospitalized in the U.S. and placed on a ventilator last month after contracting the virus.

Francis was asked about vaccine skeptics and those who oppose vaccine mandates by a Slovakian reporter, given that some events during his four-day pilgrimage to the country were restricted to people who had gotten COVID-19 jabs. The issue is broader, however, as more and more governments adopt vaccine mandates for certain categories of workers, sparking opposition.

“It’s a bit strange, because humanity has a history of friendship with vaccines,” Francis said, noting that children for decades have been vaccinated against measles, mumps and polio “and no one said anything.”

He hypothesized that the “virulence of uncertainty” was due to the diversity of COVID-19 vaccines, the quick approval time and the plethora of “arguments that created this division,” and fear. Medical experts say vaccines have been tested and used on tens of millions of people and have been proven to be effective in reducing serious hospitalizations and deaths.

Significantly, Francis didn’t cite the religious objection used by some who refuse the vaccines. Some conservatives have refused to get the shots citing the remote and indirect connection to lines of cells derived from aborted fetuses.

The Vatican’s doctrine office has said it is “morally acceptable” for Catholics to receive COVID-19 vaccines based on research that used cells derived from aborted fetuses. Francis has said it would be “suicide” not to get the jab and both Francis and Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI have been fully vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech shots.

Francis noted that the Vatican had vaccinated its residents, staff and their families “with the exception of a very small group” and “they’re studying how to help them.”

For those who are still afraid, he said: “They have to clarify that and talk with serenity.”

Top Stories

Happy birthday, Jennifer Aniston!

Feb 11, 9:59 AM

22-year-old vanishes while documenting cross-country trip with boyfriend

Sep 14, 11:17 PM

Ocasio-Cortez responds to backlash over controversial Met Gala gown

Sep 14, 3:29 PM

Surfside land swap for Florida condo collapse site rejected

4 hours ago

Star gymnasts testify as Congress investigates FBI's handling of sexual abuse case

16 minutes ago

Top Stories

Judge blocks medical worker vaccine mandate in NY state

Sep 14, 5:57 PM

22-year-old vanishes while documenting cross-country trip with boyfriend

Sep 14, 11:17 PM

Ocasio-Cortez responds to backlash over controversial Met Gala gown

Sep 14, 3:29 PM

Recapping all the best looks from Met Gala 2021

Sep 14, 8:48 AM

Gov. Gavin Newsom will not be recalled in California election, ABC News projects

Sep 15, 12:30 AM

Top Stories

Judge blocks medical worker vaccine mandate in NY state

Sep 14, 5:57 PM

22-year-old vanishes while documenting cross-country trip with boyfriend

Sep 14, 11:17 PM

Ocasio-Cortez responds to backlash over controversial Met Gala gown

Sep 14, 3:29 PM

What you need to know about the Texas abortion law

Sep 13, 2:45 AM

Recapping all the best looks from Met Gala 2021

Sep 14, 8:48 AM

Top Stories

Judge blocks medical worker vaccine mandate in NY state

Sep 14, 5:57 PM

Ocasio-Cortez responds to backlash over controversial Met Gala gown

Sep 14, 3:29 PM

22-year-old vanishes while documenting cross-country trip with boyfriend

Sep 14, 11:17 PM

Recapping all the best looks from Met Gala 2021

Sep 14, 8:48 AM

Parents plea for help with missing daughter who disappeared on cross-country trip

Sep 14, 7:40 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events