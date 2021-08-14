Protesters in France denounce COVID-19 health pass

Thousands of people, from families to far-right sympathizers, marched in cities across France for a fifth straight Saturday to denounce a COVID-19 health pass that is now needed to enter restaurants and long-distance trains

August 14, 2021, 5:55 PM
2 min read

PARIS -- Thousands of people, from families to far-right sympathizers, marched in cities across France for a fifth straight Saturday to denounce a COVID-19 health pass that is now needed to enter French restaurants, bars and sports arenas or use long-distance trains, planes or buses.

Some 1,600 police were deployed for three separate marches in Paris, a week after the health pass went into effect.

“Liberty” was the slogan, with protesters saying the health pass limits their freedom and is a disguised way to make COVID-19 vaccinations obligatory. One woman in Paris was dressed as the Statue of Liberty. Other signs included “Take Back Your Pass, Macron, and Get Lost” to vulgar slogans.

“We want none of this. It’s nyet!” said a 53-year-old real estate agent marching in Paris who identified herself only as Stephanie. “It is a political crisis disguised as a health crisis.”

The pass shows whether people are fully vaccinated, have had a recent negative test or proof of a recent COVID-19 recovery. The bill authorizing it includes mandatory vaccinations for French health workers by Sept. 15.

The marches came as France is facing soaring numbers of new infections, driven by the more transmissible delta variant.

In Montpellier, some 7,500 people marched. The city is in the Herault region where the infection rate is above 600 per 100,000 people, among the highest in the country.

Despite the protests, polls have shown that the majority of French people. support the health pass.

As of late Friday, 46.1 million people in France, nearly 68.5% of the population, had received at least one vaccine shot and more than 38.8 million, or 57.5%, had gotten two shots.

———

Follow all AP stories on the global pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Top Stories

Afghanistan updates: Taliban captures Mazar-e-Sharif after president addresses nation

32 minutes ago

ABC News investigation finds racial disparities in many police departments across US

May 26, 10:53 AM

3-year-old girl fatally shot by 5-year-old

3 hours ago

27 vaccinated people on board Carnival Cruise test positive for COVID-19

Aug 14, 8:42 AM

5 key things to know about the delta variant

Aug 13, 5:01 AM

Top Stories

27 vaccinated people on board Carnival Cruise test positive for COVID-19

Aug 14, 8:42 AM

Afghanistan updates: Taliban advances closer to Kabul as president addresses nation

2 hours ago

Rush of troops to Kabul tests Biden's withdrawal deadline

Aug 14, 10:25 AM

3-year-old girl fatally shot by 5-year-old

3 hours ago

CDC recommends 3rd shot for immune-compromised

Aug 13, 9:35 PM

Top Stories

27 vaccinated people on board Carnival Cruise test positive for COVID-19

Aug 14, 8:42 AM

Afghanistan updates: Taliban advances closer to Kabul as president addresses nation

2 hours ago

CDC recommends 3rd shot for immune-compromised

Aug 13, 9:35 PM

N. Carolina woman found dead in concrete had fired caretaker

Aug 12, 9:15 AM

Rush of troops to Kabul tests Biden's withdrawal deadline

Aug 14, 10:25 AM

Top Stories

27 vaccinated people on board Carnival Cruise test positive for COVID-19

Aug 14, 8:42 AM

Afghanistan updates: Taliban advances closer to Kabul as president addresses nation

2 hours ago

CDC recommends 3rd shot for immune-compromised

Aug 13, 9:35 PM

US sends 3,000 troops to Afghanistan to help evacuate personnel from embassy

Aug 12, 5:03 PM

3,000 US troops to arrive in Kabul

Aug 13, 7:55 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events