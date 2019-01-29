Reports: Limit food industry sway on public health matters

With obesity becoming a more pressing global problem, two reports in science journals are calling for policies that limit food company influence in public health efforts.

In the medical journal Lancet, a report says skepticism about the motives of ultra-processed food makers is justified. It notes how sugary drink manufacturers have fought government efforts to reduce soda consumption.

A separate report in Milbank Quarterly depicts Coke's ties with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, relying partly on previously published emails obtained through records requests. It says there needs to be greater transparency and conflict-of-interest guidelines at organizations involved in public health.

In a statement, Atlanta-based Coca-Cola says it has been working on being more transparent and to better understand how it can help address obesity.