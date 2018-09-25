Russian Pussy Riot activist is conscious after poisoning

A member of the Russian protest group Pussy Riot says he's recovering after spending two weeks in intensive care with a suspected poisoning.

Pyotr Verzilov has been at Berlin's Charite hospital since arriving from Moscow, where he had been previously treated. Verzilov tweeted Tuesday that he only fully regained consciousness three days ago after being in a "black hole" for the previous 12 days. He added he was "spending days in the great company of wonderful poisons."

German doctors treating Verzilov said last week that reports he was poisoned are "highly plausible," but stressed they can't say how this might have occurred or who was responsible.

Verzilov and three other Pussy Riot members spent 15 days in jail in Russia for running onto field during the World Cup final to protest Russian police actions.