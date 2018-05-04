WHO: Saturated fat should be less than 10 percent of diet

The World Health Organization is taking on the battle of the bulge, saying that saturated fats shouldn't make up more than 10 percent of a person's diet.

In its first draft guidelines on fat intake, the U.N. health agency said to avoid piling on the pounds, both adults and children should ensure that no more than 10 percent of their calories come from saturated fat. That type of fat is found butter, milk, meat, eggs and chocolate, among other items.

WHO said only 1 percent or less of calories should be from transfats, commonly found in baked and fried foods, processed foods and cooking oils.

WHO's draft advice largely matches similar nutritional guidelines in Britain and the U.S. The agency says it will consider external comments before the recommendations are finalized.