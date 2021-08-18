Special repatriation flight takes Australians home from Bali

More than a hundred Australian citizens have left the Indonesian tourist island of Bali aboard a special repatriation flight organized by the Australian government

August 18, 2021, 9:01 AM
2 min read

DENPASAR, Indonesia -- More than a hundred Australian citizens left the Indonesian tourist island of Bali on Wednesday aboard a special repatriation flight organized by the Australian government.

Many Australians have been stranded on Bali because flights connecting Indonesia to Australia have been limited since the spread of COVID-19 in Indonesia.

“This Qantas flight is assigned for Australian citizen repatriation which will take it to Darwin,” airport public relations manager Taufan Yudhistira said Wednesday.

The plane flew empty from Sydney to Denpasar, Bali's capital, and took off for Darwin on Wednesday afternoon with 186 people on board, including infants and crew, Yudhistira said.

Ian Young, a passenger, said he will return to Bali after seeing his family in Melbourne.

“I have not been able to see my family," he said. "I'll just see my family and come back to Bali quickly.”

The Australian Consulate General in Bali said the Australian government worked in partnership with Indonesian authorities to arrange the flight for people whose planes have been canceled or whose transit options are no longer available.

It said Australia is continuing to explore ways to support Australians who want to return home.

Indonesia has been hit hard by the coronavirus, fueled by travel during the Eid holiday in May and the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. It has recorded more than 3.8 million cases, including more than 120,000 deaths.

The surge has prompted new lockdown measures since July, particularly on Java, Indonesia’s most populated island, and on Bali.

Top Stories

Afghanistan updates: US Embassy destroyed some Afghans’ passports during evacuation

2 hours ago

Unvaccinated couple die of COVID-19 hours apart, leaving behind 2 teens

Aug 17, 6:06 AM

Unvaccinated couple dies of COVID-19 on same day

Aug 16, 3:03 PM

Witness to MyPillow CEO incident says it was no 'attack'

Aug 17, 3:19 PM

The story behind photo of 640 Afghans packed onto US Air Force plane

Aug 17, 9:51 AM

Top Stories

Texas nursing supervisor: ‘I’m now seeing the sky is falling'

Aug 17, 9:50 PM

Newly unearthed video offers rare glimpse of wanted fugitive

3 hours ago

Devastating wildfires advancing through Northern California

Aug 18, 12:35 AM

Unvaccinated couple die of COVID-19 hours apart, leaving behind 2 teens

Aug 17, 6:06 AM

The story behind photo of 640 Afghans packed onto US Air Force plane

Aug 17, 9:51 AM

Top Stories

Texas nursing supervisor: ‘I’m now seeing the sky is falling'

Aug 17, 9:50 PM

Newly unearthed video offers rare glimpse of wanted fugitive

3 hours ago

Unvaccinated couple die of COVID-19 hours apart, leaving behind 2 teens

Aug 17, 6:06 AM

Unvaccinated couple dies of COVID-19 on same day

Aug 16, 3:03 PM

Devastating wildfires advancing through Northern California

Aug 18, 12:35 AM

Top Stories

Unvaccinated couple die of COVID-19 hours apart, leaving behind 2 teens

Aug 17, 6:06 AM

Unvaccinated couple dies of COVID-19 on same day

Aug 16, 3:03 PM

The story behind photo of 640 Afghans packed onto US Air Force plane

Aug 17, 9:51 AM

Evacuations of Americans underway in Afghanistan

Aug 17, 7:14 AM

Human remains found in wheel well of C-17 military plane that departed from Kabul

Aug 17, 5:33 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events