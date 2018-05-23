No stay of ruling that tossed California assisted-death law

An appeals court has refused to block a court decision tossing out a California law allowing the terminally ill to end their lives.

California's 4th District Court of Appeal on Wednesday refused to grant an immediate stay requested by state Attorney General Xavier Becerra.

Last week, a Riverside County judge ruled that the state Legislature illegally passed the 2016 law during a special session.

Becerra wants to reverse that ruling. He contends the law was properly passed and putting it on hold while the case runs through the courts could leave some terminally ill people to die a painful and lingering death.

A group that supports the law, Compassion & Choices, says it believes Wednesday's ruling means the law remains in effect.