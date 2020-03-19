Surgeon general's TV praise of Trump earns his 'star' label President Donald Trump has declared U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams a rising star for his work during the coronavirus outbreak

In this March 9, 2020, photo Surgeon General Jerome Adams speaks in the briefing room of the White House in Washington about the coronavirus outbreak. Standing behind Adams are Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, from left, Vice President Mike Pence and Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Seema Verma. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. surgeon general caught the eye of Donald Trump in a tried-and-true way: praising the 45th president on television.

At a recent briefing with his coronavirus task force standing behind him, Trump turned to Dr. Jerome Adams and declared the previously low-profile 20th surgeon general among the administration’s “stars” to emerge from this crisis.

“I watched him the other day. It was such a fantastic job you did, and I really appreciate it," Trump said.

Trump didn’t specify what media appearance he was referring to. But during the span of a few days, Adams had said that Trump sleeps less than he does but was in better health, echoed Trump’s argument that most Americans should be more worried about the seasonal flu than the new virus and defended the Republican president’s claim that Democratic lawmakers’ politicization of the crisis was, in Trump's words, a “new hoax.”

At the same news conference where Trump praised him, Adams scolded the media for “bickering” and “partisanship” in their coverage of the administration’s missteps.

“No more criticism or finger-pointing,” Adams said.

Surgeons general rarely garner much attention. The most impactful announcement from a surgeon general came in 1964 when Dr. Luther L. Terry told the nation that there was a link between lung cancer and smoking.

More recently, they have been in the public eye because their medical advice caused political problems for the president.

Dr. C. Everett Koop was at odds with the Reagan White House with his calls for AIDS education for elementary school students and support of condoms for disease prevention. Dr. Jocelyn Elders was fired by Bill Clinton after she affirmed at an AIDS conference that it may be appropriate to promote masturbation to help dissuade young people from engaging in risky sexual activity. Dr. Richard Carmona said after he left the office that the George W. Bush administration tried to "water down" his report on the dangers of secondhand smoke .

Adams, an anesthesiologist, has gained notice during the coronavirus crisis for his eager defense of the president.

Days after Vice President Mike Pence tapped him to join the task force, Adams conducted a radio interview where he appeared to stray far outside the scope of medicine to defend Trump's comment at a South Carolina rally that Democrats were pushing a “new hoax” by spotlighting the coronavirus.

“I will tell you when he said hoax, he was not referring to the coronavirus,” Adams said. “He said, and this is from his mouth to your ears, he was referring to the way he had been treated by the opposite party in terms of impeachment, in terms of criticizing the coronavirus response so far, in terms of taking every opportunity to bring him down.”

Adams also raised eyebrows this week for incorrectly referring to South Korea as an authoritarian country. he was trying to make the point that as a democracy, the U.S. should tread carefully in how it goes about stemming the virus.

“We are not an authoritarian nation, so we have to be careful when we say, ‘Let’s do what China did. Let’s do what South Korea did,’” Adams said during an interview on “Fox & Friends,” equating South Korea’s democratic republic with communist China’s unelected government.

In recent days, Adams, a 45-year-old married father of three children, has been at the center of the administration's public push to underscore to the young and healthy to avoid gatherings of 10 or more and practice social distancing for the sake of older generations.

Adams was dispatched Thursday to do a round of appearances on the morning news programs, conveying the message that people's actions can help save lives and limit the spread of the virus. The White House says that Adams and other high-profile administration officials will appear in nationally broadcast public service announcements that highlight how Americans can protect themselves and those most at risk.

A spokeswoman for Adams said he was not available to comment.

It was his relationship with Pence that brought Adams to Washington. When Adams arrived on the job in 2017, he was well-regarded by public health experts and industry insiders and in his adopted state of Indiana, where he served as state health commissioner when Pence was governor.

Adams played a key role in persuading Pence to back a needle exchange after an HIV outbreak in rural Indiana among intravenous drug users. After Trump appointed Pence to take over the administration’s coronavirus response in late February, the vice president added Adams.

“I have seen him communicate well and organize well and he brings around him a team of people that know things he doesn’t know — always the sign of a good leader,” said Beth Meyerson, a health policy expert at the University of Arizona who worked closely with Adams during the HIV outbreak in Indiana.

Others in the public health community say he’s strayed from the traditional role of the surgeon general as “the nation’s doctor" and administration’s chief medical adviser.

“Jerome Adams came in with a great reputation,” said Kavita Patel, a Johns Hopkins Medicine internist who served as a senior adviser in the Obama administration. “There was the comment he made about South Korea. At times, it feels like there is a little too much politics in how he’s been speaking about the administration’s coronavirus efforts. That’s where, unfortunately, he loses credibility. The office should not be political.”

Adams was a “bright and engaging” doctor while he was Indiana’s state health commissioner, said Charlie Brown, who was the top Democrat on the Indiana House public health committee at the time of the 2015 HIV outbreak in southern Indiana.

More than 180 HIV cases were tied to needle-sharing among intravenous drug users who were injecting a liquefied painkiller. Pence, citing law-and-order objections, had resisted calls to allow needle-exchange programs to stem the spread of diseases. Eventually, with the guidance of Adams, Pence came to reluctantly agree to the distribution of clean needles.

“He was right on point with those issues that were impacting health care in Indiana when he was here,” Brown added. “But now it is like a different world. It’s unreal. The Jerome Adams that I knew and the one that I see step before the microphone now just does not make any sense.”

Elders, the Clinton administration-era surgeon general, said she first came to know Adams during his time as Indiana’s state health commissioner and was quickly impressed. She described him as the type of medical professional who can provide Trump and Pence with sound advice in shaping policy.

“His heart's in the right place, he’s a good physician and good scientist,” Elders said.

But Elders added that Adams' wading into politics undermines the credibility of the surgeon general’s office.

“I don’t think it’s the surgeon general’s place to be scolding the media about politics,” Elders said.

Davies reported from Indianapolis.

