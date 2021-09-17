UK court rules under-16s can get puberty blocking drugs

Britain’s Court of Appeal has ruled that doctors can prescribe puberty-blocking drugs to children under 16 without a parent’s consent

September 17, 2021, 3:01 PM
2 min read

LONDON -- Britain’s Court of Appeal ruled Friday that doctors can prescribe puberty-blocking drugs to children under 16 without a parent’s consent, overturning a lower court’s decision that a judge’s approval should be needed.

Appeals judges said the High Court was wrong to rule last year that children considering gender reassignment are unlikely to be able to give informed consent to medical treatment involving drugs that delay puberty. The December 2020 ruling said that because of the experimental nature of the drugs, clinics should seek court authorization before starting such treatment.

The Tavistock and Portman NHS Trust, which runs the U.K.’s main gender identity development service for children, appealed against that ruling.

On Friday the Court of Appeal agreed with the trust. The judges said it was “inappropriate” for the High Court to have given the guidance and said it was up to doctors to “exercise their judgment” about whether their patients can properly consent.

The trust welcomed the decision, saying it “affirms that it is for doctors, not judges, to decide on the capacity of under-16s to consent to medical treatment.”

Hormone blockers are drugs that can pause the development of puberty, and are sometimes prescribed to help children with gender dysphoria by giving them more time to consider their options.

The lawsuit against the Tavistock clinic was brought by two claimants including Keira Bell, who was prescribed hormone blockers at 16 and argued that the clinic should have challenged her more over her decision to transition to a male.

Lawyers for Bell and the other claimant argued that children going through puberty are “not capable of properly understanding the nature and effects of hormone blockers.”

Bell, now 24, said she was disappointed by the court of appeal ruling and would seek permission to appeal to the Supreme Court.

Top Stories

Police release body camera image of missing woman after apparent fight with boyfriend

Sep 16, 6:55 PM

This state had highest vaccination rate. Now it's in a COVID-19 crisis.

Sep 17, 5:03 AM

NYC restaurant hostess attacked over vaccine status request

2 hours ago

Video shows missing woman days before disappearance

Sep 16, 7:42 PM

Murdaugh family murders, mysteries: Timeline

Sep 17, 7:23 AM

Top Stories

Video shows missing woman days before disappearance

Sep 16, 7:42 PM

What to expect as FDA panel debates COVID booster shots

Sep 17, 7:18 AM

Alaska once had the highest vaccination rate. Now it's in a COVID-19 crisis.

Sep 17, 5:03 AM

Police release body camera image of missing woman after apparent fight with boyfriend

Sep 16, 6:55 PM

Pfizer data supports booster shots after 6 months

Sep 15, 8:00 PM

Top Stories

Video shows missing woman days before disappearance

Sep 16, 7:42 PM

Pfizer data supports booster shots after 6 months

Sep 15, 8:00 PM

What to expect as FDA panel debates COVID booster shots

Sep 17, 7:18 AM

Police release body camera image of missing woman after apparent fight with boyfriend

Sep 16, 6:55 PM

Alaska once had the highest vaccination rate. Now it's in a COVID-19 crisis.

Sep 17, 5:03 AM

Top Stories

Video shows missing woman days before disappearance

Sep 16, 7:42 PM

Police release body camera image of missing woman after apparent fight with boyfriend

Sep 16, 6:55 PM

Missing woman Gabby Petito's boyfriend named as person of interest

Sep 15, 8:50 PM

What to expect as FDA panel debates COVID booster shots

Sep 17, 7:18 AM

Pfizer data supports booster shots after 6 months

Sep 15, 8:00 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events