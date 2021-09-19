UK court rules under-16s can get puberty blocking drugs

Britain’s Court of Appeal has ruled that doctors can prescribe puberty-blocking drugs to children under 16

September 19, 2021, 5:21 PM
2 min read

LONDON -- Britain’s Court of Appeal ruled Friday that doctors can prescribe puberty-blocking drugs to children under 16, overturning a lower court’s decision that a judge’s approval should be needed.

Appeals judges said the High Court was wrong to rule last year that children considering gender reassignment are unlikely to be able to give informed consent to medical treatment involving drugs that delay puberty. The December 2020 ruling said because of the experimental nature of the drugs, clinics should seek court authorization before starting such treatment.

The Tavistock and Portman NHS Trust, which runs the U.K.’s main gender identity development service for children, appealed against that ruling.

On Friday the Court of Appeal agreed with the trust. The judges said it was “inappropriate” for the High Court to have given the guidance and said it was up to doctors to “exercise their judgment” about whether their patients can properly consent.

The trust welcomed the decision, saying it “affirms that it is for doctors, not judges, to decide on the capacity of under-16s to consent to medical treatment.”

Hormone blockers are drugs that can pause the development of puberty, and are sometimes prescribed to help children with gender dysphoria by giving them more time to consider their options.

The lawsuit against the Tavistock clinic was brought by two claimants including Keira Bell, who was prescribed hormone blockers at 16 and argued that the clinic should have challenged her more over her decision to transition to a male.

Lawyers for Bell and the other claimant argued that children going through puberty are “not capable of properly understanding the nature and effects of hormone blockers.”

Bell, now 24, said she was disappointed by the court of appeal ruling and would seek permission to appeal to the Supreme Court.

Top Stories

Search resumes of 'vast' preserve for boyfriend of missing 22-year-old

4 hours ago

On Location: September 17, 2021

Sep 17, 4:33 PM

Pilots ejected from military plane prior to crash, fire officials say

2 hours ago

Haiti struggles 1 month later after earthquake

Sep 15, 11:29 AM

Chris Rock says he has COVID-19, urges vaccination

41 minutes ago

Top Stories

Search resumes of 'vast' preserve for boyfriend of missing 22-year-old

4 hours ago

Investigators hunt for Brian Laundrie

Sep 19, 10:53 AM

FDA panel will continue to reexamine and modify booster recommendations: Fauci

Sep 19, 10:23 AM

SpaceX’s 1st all-civilian crew splashes down

Sep 18, 7:43 PM

'Justice for J6' rally ends without any known major incidents

Sep 18, 5:53 PM

Top Stories

Search resumes of 'vast' preserve for boyfriend of missing 22-year-old

4 hours ago

Investigators hunt for Brian Laundrie

Sep 19, 10:53 AM

FDA panel will continue to reexamine and modify booster recommendations: Fauci

Sep 19, 10:23 AM

SpaceX’s 1st all-civilian crew splashes down

Sep 18, 7:43 PM

'Justice for J6' rally ends without any known major incidents

Sep 18, 5:53 PM

Top Stories

Search resumes of 'vast' preserve for boyfriend of missing 22-year-old

4 hours ago

Investigators hunt for Brian Laundrie

Sep 19, 10:53 AM

Gabby Petito's boyfriend has also disappeared

Sep 18, 9:05 AM

'Justice for J6' rally ends without any known major incidents

Sep 18, 5:53 PM

SpaceX’s 1st all-civilian crew splashes down

Sep 18, 7:43 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events