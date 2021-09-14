UK panel recommends COVID-19 booster shots for over 50s

An expert advisory panel has recommended that the U.K. government offer a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to everyone over age 50 to protect against waning protection this winter

September 14, 2021, 10:45 AM
2 min read

LONDON -- An expert advisory panel recommended Tuesday that the U.K. government offer a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to everyone over age 50 to protect against waning protection this winter.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization’s recommendation came as Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepared to announce the government’s new plan for combating the pandemic. The World Health Organization has asked wealthy nations to delay booster shots until every country has vaccinated at least 40% of their populations.

The JCVI said booster shots were needed to ensure vulnerable people are protected against COVID-19, because studies have shown that the immunity conferred by vaccines weakens over time. The panel recommended that people over 50 get a booster shot six months after they received their second dose of vaccine.

The move comes despite appeals from WHO, which has urged rich countries with large supplies of coronavirus vaccines to refrain from offering booster shots through the end of the year and make the doses available for poorer countries.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus appealed last week for restraint, saying he couldn't stay silent when companies and countries that control the global supply of vaccines think the world’s poor should be satisfied with leftovers.

Israel has been providing third doses to a wide range of people who already received a full two-dose regimen months earlier. U.S. health officials are continuing to assess the science and utility of boosters.

WHO officials insist the scientific justification for boosters remains unclear.

Oxford University Professor Sarah Gilbert told The Telegraph newspaper last week that immunity from the vaccine was holding up well — even against the delta variant. While the elderly and those who are immune-compromised may need boosters, the standard two-dose regimen is providing lasting protection for most people, she said.

———

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at:

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Top Stories

Hurricanes explained by Ginger Zee

Jul 16, 9:46 AM

Millions on Gulf Coast brace for Tropical Storm Nicholas

Sep 13, 7:20 AM

On Location: September 13, 2021

Sep 13, 6:00 PM

Nicholas makes landfall as Category 1 hurricane in Texas: Latest forecast

1 hour ago

Justice Amy Coney Barrett picking up 'mores' of Supreme Court, Breyer says

Sep 13, 12:58 PM

Top Stories

Justice Amy Coney Barrett picking up 'mores' of Supreme Court, Breyer says

Sep 13, 12:58 PM

What you need to know about the Texas abortion law

Sep 13, 2:45 AM

Putin to self-isolate due to coronavirus among inner circle

2 hours ago

Young people experiencing 'widespread' anxiety over climate crisis, researchers say

Sep 14, 1:00 AM

Biden stands by Newsom ahead of recall election

1 hour ago

Top Stories

Justice Amy Coney Barrett picking up 'mores' of Supreme Court, Breyer says

Sep 13, 12:58 PM

What you need to know about the Texas abortion law

Sep 13, 2:45 AM

Trial begins for parents in alleged college admissions bribery scandal

Sep 13, 1:14 PM

Young people experiencing 'widespread' anxiety over climate crisis, researchers say

Sep 14, 1:00 AM

Putin to self-isolate due to coronavirus among inner circle

2 hours ago

Top Stories

Justice Amy Coney Barrett picking up 'mores' of Supreme Court, Breyer says

Sep 13, 12:58 PM

Capitol rally seeks to rewrite Jan. 6 by exalting rioters

Sep 13, 5:47 PM

What you need to know about the Texas abortion law

Sep 13, 2:45 AM

Millions on Gulf Coast brace for Tropical Storm Nicholas

Sep 13, 7:20 AM

Barrett concerned about public perception of Supreme Court

Sep 12, 10:25 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events