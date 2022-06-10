WASHINGTON -- US official: Biden lifting pre-departure COVID-19 testing requirement for international travelers to US effective Sunday.
US official: Biden lifting pre-departure COVID-19 testing requirement for international travelers to US effective Sunday
US official: Biden lifting pre-departure COVID-19 testing requirement for international travelers to US effective Sunday
Top Stories
US to lift COVID testing requirement for air travelers entering country
- 1 hour ago
'Baby Holly' found after missing for over 40 years after parents murdered
- Jun 09, 05:51 PM
Uvalde chief defends mass shooting response in first public comments since massacre
- 2 hours ago
Police kill man who allegedly tried to enter school
- Jun 09, 05:41 PM
What some lifelong gun owners say about AR-15s
- 2 hours ago