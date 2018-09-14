New US survey shows some progress against opioid crisis

A U.S. government survey shows some progress in the fight against the ongoing opioid addiction crisis.

Figures from the survey released Friday show fewer people in 2017 used heroin for the first time compared to the previous year.

The number of new users of heroin decreased from 170,000 in 2016 to 81,000 in 2017.

The survey also found fewer Americans are misusing or addicted to prescription opioid painkillers. More people are getting treatment for heroin and opioid addiction.

The Trump administration says government efforts are working to inform people about the dangers of heroin and the deadly contaminants it often contains on the street.