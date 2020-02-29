New virus: Over 85,000 infected globally, over 2,900 deaths

A new virus that first emerged in China has infected more than 85,000 people and caused more than 2,900 deaths

By
The Associated Press
February 29, 2020, 10:33 AM
A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 85,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures:

— Mainland China: 2,835 deaths among 79,251 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

— Hong Kong: 94 cases, 2 deaths

— Macao: 10 cases

— South Korea: 3,150 cases, 17 deaths

— Japan: 941 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 11 deaths

— Italy: 888 cases, 18 deaths

— Iran: 593 cases, 43 deaths

— Singapore: 98 cases

— United States: 62

— France: 57 cases, 2 deaths

— Germany: 57 cases

— Kuwait: 45

— Thailand: 42

— Taiwan: 39 cases, 1 death

— Bahrain: 38 cases

— Spain: 32

— Malaysia: 24

— Australia: 23

— United Kingdom: 20 cases, 1 death

— United Arab Emirates: 19 cases

— Vietnam: 16

— Canada: 14

— Sweden: 11

— Switzerland: 10

— Iraq: 8

— Norway: 6

— Oman: 6

— Austria: 5

— Russia: 5

— Croatia: 5

— Israel: 5

— Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

— Greece: 3 cases

— India: 3

— Lebanon: 3

— Romania: 3

— Pakistan: 2

— Finland: 2

— Netherlands: 2

— Georgia: 2

— Mexico: 2

— Egypt: 1

— Algeria: 1

— Afghanistan: 1

— North Macedonia: 1

— Estonia: 1

— Lithuania: 1

— Belgium: 1

— Belarus: 1

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Denmark: 1

— Brazil: 1

— New Zealand: 1

— Nigeria: 1

— Azerbaijan: 1