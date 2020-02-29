New virus: Over 85,000 infected globally, over 2,900 deaths A new virus that first emerged in China has infected more than 85,000 people and caused more than 2,900 deaths

Officials wearing traditional guard uniforms and protective face masks walk at the Gyeongbok Palace, the main royal palace during the Joseon Dynasty and one of South Korea's well known landmarks in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. The coronavirus outbreak's impact on the world economy grew more alarming on Saturday, even as President Donald Trump denounced criticisms of his response to the threat as a "hoax" cooked up by his political enemies. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) The Associated Press

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 85,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures:

— Mainland China: 2,835 deaths among 79,251 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

— Hong Kong: 94 cases, 2 deaths

— Macao: 10 cases

— South Korea: 3,150 cases, 17 deaths

— Japan: 941 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 11 deaths

— Italy: 888 cases, 18 deaths

— Iran: 593 cases, 43 deaths

— Singapore: 98 cases

— United States: 62

— France: 57 cases, 2 deaths

— Germany: 57 cases

— Kuwait: 45

— Thailand: 42

— Taiwan: 39 cases, 1 death

— Bahrain: 38 cases

— Spain: 32

— Malaysia: 24

— Australia: 23

— United Kingdom: 20 cases, 1 death

— United Arab Emirates: 19 cases

— Vietnam: 16

— Canada: 14

— Sweden: 11

— Switzerland: 10

— Iraq: 8

— Norway: 6

— Oman: 6

— Austria: 5

— Russia: 5

— Croatia: 5

— Israel: 5

— Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

— Greece: 3 cases

— India: 3

— Lebanon: 3

— Romania: 3

— Pakistan: 2

— Finland: 2

— Netherlands: 2

— Georgia: 2

— Mexico: 2

— Egypt: 1

— Algeria: 1

— Afghanistan: 1

— North Macedonia: 1

— Estonia: 1

— Lithuania: 1

— Belgium: 1

— Belarus: 1

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Denmark: 1

— Brazil: 1

— New Zealand: 1

— Nigeria: 1

— Azerbaijan: 1