New virus has infected more than 14,550 globally

A student pours alcohol on his hands before entering the campus as a precautionary measure against the spread of a new virus at a school in Manila, Philippines, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak sparked by a new virus in China that has spread to more than a dozen countries a global emergency after the number of cases spiked more than tenfold in a week, including the highest death toll in a 24-hour period reported Friday. Health officials in the country recently confirmed the Philippines' first case of the new virus. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) The Associated Press