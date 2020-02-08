New virus has infected more than 34,800 people globally A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 34,800 people worldwide

People wearing masks, walk in a subway station, in Hong Kong, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. Hong Kong on Friday confirmed 25 cases of a new virus that originated in the Chinese province of Hubei. According to the latest figures, 233 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed globally, Hong Kong's Chief Secretary for Admissions told a news conference. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

The latest figures reported by global health authorities as of Saturday in Beijing:

— China: 722 deaths and 34,546 confirmed cases on the mainland. In addition, Hong Kong has had 25 cases, including one death. Macao has had 10 cases. Most of the deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December.

— Japan: 89

— Singapore: 33

— Thailand: 32

— South Korea: 24

— Australia: 14

— Germany: 13

— United States: 12

— Taiwan: 16

— Malaysia: 15

— Vietnam: 13

— France: 6

— United Arab Emirates: 5

— Canada: 6

— United Kingdom: 3

— India: 3

— Philippines: 3 cases, including 1 death

— Russia: 2

— Italy: 3

— Belgium: 1

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

— Sweden: 1

— Spain: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Finland: 1