New virus has infected more than 45,100 people globally A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 45,100 people globally

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a worker inspects the operation of a 3D printer at the additive manufacturing research and application center of the Hunan Vanguard Group Co., Ltd. in the economic development zone of Changsha city in central China's Hunan Province, on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. The company has been producing goggles for medical use with more than 50 3D printers working day and night for use in hospital fighting the novel coronavirus outbreak. (Xue Yuge/Xinhua via AP) The Associated Press

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 45,100 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government's health authority as of Wednesday in Beijing:

— Mainland China: 1,113 deaths among 44,653 confirmed cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei.

— Hong Kong: 49 cases, 1 death

— Macao: 10.

— Japan: 203, including 174 from a cruise ship docked in Japan

— Singapore: 47

— Thailand: 33

— South Korea: 28

— Malaysia: 18

— Taiwan: 18

— Australia: 14

— Germany: 14

— Vietnam: 15

— United States: 13. Separately, one U.S. citizen died in China

— France: 11

— United Kingdom: 8

— United Arab Emirates: 8

— Canada: 7

— Philippines: 3 cases, including 1 death

— India: 3

— Italy: 3

— Russia: 2

— Spain: 2

— Belgium: 1

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

— Sweden: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Finland: 1