New virus has infected more than 67,000 people globally

A security guard wears a face mask as he stands during a snowfall in Beijing, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. China on Friday reported another sharp rise in the number of people infected with a new virus, as the death toll neared 1,400. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) The Associated Press

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 67,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government's health authority as of Saturday in Beijing:

— Mainland China: 1,523 deaths among 66,492 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei.

— Hong Kong: 56 cases, 1 death

— Macao: 10

— Japan: 259, including 218 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 1 death

— Singapore: 67

— Thailand: 33

— South Korea: 28

— Malaysia: 19

— Taiwan: 18

— Vietnam: 16

— Germany: 16

— United States: 15. Separately, one U.S. citizen died in China

— Australia: 14

— France: 11

— United Kingdom: 9

— United Arab Emirates: 8

— Canada: 8

— Philippines: 3 cases, including 1 death

— India: 3

— Italy: 3

— Russia: 2

— Spain: 2

— Belgium: 1

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

— Sweden: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Finland: 1

— Egypt: 1