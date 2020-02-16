New virus has infected more than 69,000 people globally A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 69,000 people globally

London flight placed on lockdown after passenger shows symptoms of coronavirus

London flight placed on lockdown after passenger shows symptoms of coronavirus The Associated Press

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 69,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government's health authority as of Sunday in Beijing:

— Mainland China: 2,009 deaths among 68,500 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

— Hong Kong: 56 cases, 1 death

— Macao: 10 cases

— Japan: 337 cases, including 285 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 1 death

— Singapore: 72 cases

— Thailand: 34

— South Korea: 28

— Malaysia: 22

— Taiwan: 18

— Vietnam: 16

— Germany: 16

— United States: 15 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China

— Australia: 14 cases

— France: 12 cases, 1 death

— United Kingdom: 9 cases

— United Arab Emirates: 8

— Canada: 8

— Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

— India: 3 cases

— Italy: 3

— Russia: 2

— Spain: 2

— Belgium: 1

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

— Sweden: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Finland: 1

— Egypt: 1