New virus has infected more than 73,000 people globally A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 73,000 people globally

A taxi driver wearing a mask waits for a fare with a Tokyo 2020 logo on the door of his cab Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Tokyo. Tokyo Olympic organizers said last week there is no "Plan B" for the 2020 Games, which open in just over five months and have been jolted by the outbreak of a virus in neighboring China. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A taxi driver wearing a mask waits for a fare with a Tokyo 2020 logo on the door of his cab Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Tokyo. Tokyo Olympic organizers said last week there is no "Plan B" for the 2020 Games, which open in just over five months and have been jolted by the outbreak of a virus in neighboring China. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) The Associated Press

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 73,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government's health authority as of Tuesday in Beijing:

— Mainland China: 1,868 deaths among 72,436 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

— Hong Kong: 58 cases, 1 death

— Macao: 10

— Japan: 519 cases, including 454 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 1 death

— Singapore: 77 cases

— Thailand: 35

— South Korea: 31

— Malaysia: 22

— Taiwan: 22 cases, 1 death

— Vietnam: 16 cases

— Germany: 16

— United States: 15 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China

— Australia: 14 cases

— France: 12 cases, 1 death

— United Kingdom: 9 cases

— United Arab Emirates: 9

— Canada: 8

— Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

— India: 3 cases

— Italy: 3

— Russia: 2

— Spain: 2

— Belgium: 1

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

— Sweden: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Finland: 1

— Egypt: 1