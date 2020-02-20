New virus has infected more than 75,000 people globally A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 75,000 people globally

Officials monitor as passengers disembark from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Yokohama, near Tokyo. Passengers tested negative for COVID-19 started disembarking Wednesday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 75,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government's health authority as of Thursday in Beijing:

— Mainland China: 2,118 deaths among 74,576 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

—Hong Kong: 65 cases, 2 deaths

— Macao: 10

— Japan: 702 cases, including 621 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 3 deaths

— Singapore: 84

— South Korea: 51

— Thailand: 35

— Taiwan: 24 cases, 1 death

— Malaysia: 22

— Vietnam: 16

— Germany: 16

— United States: 15 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China

— Australia: 14

— France: 12 cases, 1 death

— United Kingdom: 9

— United Arab Emirates: 9

— Canada: 8

— Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

— India: 3

— Italy: 3

— Russia: 2

— Spain: 2

— Iran: 2

— Belgium: 1

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

— Sweden: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Finland: 1

— Egypt: 1