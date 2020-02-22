New virus has infected more than 77,000 people globally A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 77,000 people globally

A worker wearing protective gears sprays disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus at a subway station in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. South Korea on Friday declared a "special management zone" around a southeastern city where a surging viral outbreak, largely linked to a church in Daegu, threatens to overwhelm the region's health system. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 77,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government's health authority as of Saturday in Beijing:

— Mainland China: 2,345 deaths among 76,288 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

— Hong Kong: 69 cases, 2 deaths

— Macao: 10

— Japan: 739 cases, including 634 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 3 deaths

— South Korea: 346 cases, 2 deaths

— Singapore: 86

— United States: 35 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China

— Thailand: 35

— Taiwan: 26 cases, 1 death

— Australia: 23

— Malaysia: 22

— Italy: 19 cases; 1 death

—Iran: 18 cases, 4 deaths

— Vietnam: 16

— Germany: 16

— France: 12 cases, 1 death

— United Kingdom: 9

— United Arab Emirates: 9

— Canada: 9

— Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

— India: 3

— Russia: 2

— Spain: 2

— Lebanon: 1

— Israel: 1

— Belgium: 1

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

— Sweden: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Finland: 1

— Egypt: 1