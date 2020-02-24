New virus has infected over 79,000 people globally A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 79,000 people globally

Electric screens about precautions against the illness COVID-19 are seen in a subway train in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. South Korea's president said Sunday that he was putting his country on its highest alert for infectious diseases and ordered officials to take "unprecedented, powerful" steps to fight a soaring viral outbreak. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 79,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government's health authority as of Monday in Beijing:

— Mainland China: 2,592 deaths among 77,150 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

— Hong Kong: 74 cases, 2 deaths

— Macao: 10 cases

— Japan: 838 cases, including 691 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 4 deaths

— South Korea: 763 cases, 7 deaths

— Italy: 152 cases, 3 deaths

— Singapore: 89 cases

— Iran: 43 cases, 8 deaths

— United States: 35 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China

— Thailand: 35 cases

— Taiwan: 28 cases, 1 death

— Australia: 23 cases

— Malaysia: 22

— Vietnam: 16 cases

— Germany: 16

— France: 12 cases, 1 death

— United Arab Emirates: 11 cases

— United Kingdom: 13

— Canada: 10

— Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

— India: 3 cases

— Russia: 2

— Spain: 2

— Lebanon: 1

— Israel: 1

— Belgium: 1

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

— Sweden: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Finland: 1

— Egypt: 1