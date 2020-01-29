New virus infects more than 6,000 in China, other countries A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 6,000 people in the mainland and more than a dozen other countries

Workers unload canisters of disinfectant from a truck in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. Hong Kong's leader announced Tuesday that all rail links to mainland China will be cut starting Friday as fears grow about the spread of a new virus. (Chinatopix via AP)

Workers unload canisters of disinfectant from a truck in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. Hong Kong's leader announced Tuesday that all rail links to mainland China will be cut starting Friday as fears grow about the spread of a new virus. (Chinatopix via AP) The Associated Press

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 6,000 people in the mainland and more than a dozen other countries.

Some details on cases confirmed as of Wednesday morning in Beijing:

— China: 5,974 cases on the mainland. In addition, Hong Kong has eight cases and Macao has five. Nearly all of the 132 deaths have been in central Hubei province, where the illnesses began in December.

— Thailand: 14

— Taiwan: 8

— Singapore: 7

— Malaysia: 7

— Japan: 6

— Australia: 5

— United States: 5, 2 in southern California and 1 each in Washington state, Chicago, and Arizona.

— South Korea: 4

— France: 4

— Germany: 4

— Canada: 3

— Vietnam: 2

— Nepal: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1