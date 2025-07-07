Russia has fired about 1,270 drones over the last week, Ukraine said.

1 dead, dozens injured as Russia launches 101 drones at Ukraine overnight, Zelenskyy says

A view shows the site of a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine July 7, 2025.

LONDON -- One person was killed and at least 27 others, including three children, were injured in Russian strikes overnight in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The fatality was in Odesa, Zelenskyy said. Emergency responders were searching the rubble of apartment buildings that were hit in Kharkiv, he added.

This handout picture taken and released by Ukrainian State Emergency Service on July 7, 2025, shows houses on fire following a Russian attack in Odesa, amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine. Ukrainian State Emergency Services via AFP via Getty Images

Moscow targeted regions across Ukraine with some 101 drones, Zelenskyy said. Russia on Friday had launched its largest overnight strike of the war, firing 539 drones and around a dozen missiles, according to Ukraine's air force.

"In total, over the past week, there were around 1,270 drones, 39 missiles, and nearly a thousand guided bombs," the president said on Monday.

Police officers clear the debris resulting from a Russian drone strike near a damaged residential building in Kharkiv on July 7, 2025, amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine. Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images

Zelenskyy added that air defense "remains the top priority for protecting lives."

"We are also actively advancing agreements on investing in our domestic weapons production, including all types of drones," he said. "Special focus is on interceptor drones. We are contracting at full capacity. I thank all partners who are helping."