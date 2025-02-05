11 dead in worst mass shooting in Sweden's history, authorities say

The alleged shooter was among the dead, Swedish police said late Tuesday.

LONDON and BELGRADE -- A mass shooting at an adult educational facility in Sweden on Tuesday was the deadliest such incident in the country's history, with 11 people killed, including the alleged shooter, law enforcement said on Wednesday.

"It is a very painful day for all of Sweden," Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said in a statement posted on social media. "Being confined to a classroom with fear for your own life is a nightmare that no one should have to experience."

Police early on Wednesday said there was "currently no information that indicates that the perpetrator acted based on ideological motives."

The shooting at the Risbergska Skolan complex in Orebro, Sweden, began midday, with police issuing an alert that the school was under threat of "deadly violence."

People light candles at a makeshift vigil in Orebro, Sweden, on February 4, 2025 after a shooting at the adult education center. Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP via Getty Images

The school was placed on lockdown, students were evacuated and family members were notified, police in the Bergslagen region said.

Officials initially said that a handful of people had been shot, without saying whether any had been killed. In an update close to midnight, police said 10 people and the alleged shooter were dead. The ages and identities of the dead and injured have not been released.

As of 7 a.m. on Wednesday, six people were still being treated in a local hospital -- the same number of people as the day prior, according to Dr. Hans Olsson, who works in Orebro. No additional patients have been admitted, he said.

"The number of injured is still unclear," police said in an update posted in Swedish. "We currently have no information on the condition of those who have been injured."

