Eleven people were injured near Kharkiv, officials said.

11 injured as Russia attacks Ukraine with hundreds of drones

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency services personnel work to extinguish a fire following a Russian attack in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Saturday, July 5, 2025.

KYIV, Ukraine -- Russia targeted Ukraine overnight with 322 drones, 292 of which were "neutralized" by being either shot down or supressed by other means, according to the Ukrainian air force.

Eleven people, including two children, were injured in the Kharkiv area, in a drone strike overnight there, according to local emergency services.

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency services personnel work to extinguish a fire following a Russian attack in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Saturday, July 5, 2025.

Many of the drones fired by Russia were targeted at Ukraine's Khmelnytskyi region, including the city of Starokostiantyniv, the air force said.

The massive aerial attack arrived a day after Russia hit Ukraine with the biggest missile and drone attack of the war, launching a record number of drones at Kyiv overnight into Friday.

The Ukrainian military also struck in the early hours of Saturday, targeting an airfield in the Russian town of Borisoglebsk, where fighter jets are based, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"This airfield is the home base of enemy Su-34, Su-35S and Su-30SM aircraft," military officials said in a statement. "A depot with glide bombs, a trainer aircraft and possibly other aircraft were hit."

