14 arrested after music festival syringe attack in France

It is not clear whether substances have been detected following blood tests.

TOPSHOT - People attend France's annual street music festival, the Fete de la Musique, on the Seine river banks as the Paris 2024 Olympic cauldron tethered to a balloon flies above the Tuileries garden at sunset in Paris on June 21, 2025.

TOPSHOT - People attend France's annual street music festival, the Fete de la Musique, on the Seine river banks as the Paris 2024 Olympic cauldron tethered to a balloon flies above the Tuileries garden at sunset in Paris on June 21, 2025.

TOPSHOT - People attend France's annual street music festival, the Fete de la Musique, on the Seine river banks as the Paris 2024 Olympic cauldron tethered to a balloon flies above the Tuileries garden at sunset in Paris on June 21, 2025.

TOPSHOT - People attend France's annual street music festival, the Fete de la Musique, on the Seine river banks as the Paris 2024 Olympic cauldron tethered to a balloon flies above the Tuileries garden at sunset in Paris on June 21, 2025.

LONDON -- Police in France say that 14 people have been arrested after 145 people reported being ‘pricked’, possibly by syringes, at a nationwide music festival on Saturday.

Most of the victims were women and the attacks happened during France’s annual “Festival of Music” -- Fête de la Musique -- which is a series of musical events in towns and cities across the country.

The 145 people who were either pricked, or believe they were pricked, were typically attacked when they were in a crowd and were pricked either in the arm or the back, police say. Most of the victims didn’t see their attacker.

Victims reported feeling an array of symptoms such as hot flushes, dizziness, loss of consciousness and visible marks or bruises on their skin.

Some victims were treated by medics at the festival, but some were taken to hospital where they gave saliva, urine and blood samples to detect whether they had been injected with substances, according to police.

TOPSHOT - People attend France's annual street music festival, the Fete de la Musique, on the Seine river banks as the Paris 2024 Olympic cauldron tethered to a balloon flies above the Tuileries garden at sunset in Paris on June 21, 2025. Romain Perrocheau/AFP via Getty Images

It is not yet clear whether substances have been detected following those tests.

In a video posted on X on Monday evening, French police said they have so far arrested 14 suspects in connection with the attacks.

French police are now warning people attending future events to be vigilant and to seek help immediately if they feel any symptoms. They have also urged people to contact the police and visit a hospital to be tested for any potential substances.

Just before the Festival of Music, a French feminist influencer had posted on social media warning women that men were threatening to prick people during Saturday’s nationwide event in France.

The investigation into the incident is currently ongoing.