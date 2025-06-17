Emergency personnel were at several sites, including a residential building.

14 dead in overnight Russian attack on Kyiv, General Staff says

Ukrainian rescuers conduct a search and rescue work in a heavily damaged residential building following the Russian missile strike in Kyiv on June 17, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

An overnight Russian strike on Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, killed 14 people and wounded another 40 people, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in an update early Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear whether others may be trapped beneath the rubble, Vitali Klitschko, the mayor, said in an update on the Telegram messaging app.

Emergency personnel were working at several sites, including a residential building in the Solomianskyi district, where "an entire entrance collapsed," Klitschko said.

