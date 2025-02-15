14-year-old killed, 4 injured in knife attack in Austria

Officers of the Austrian State Criminal Police are seen near a cordoned off area after a knife attack near the main square in the city centre of Villach, southern Austria, on Feb. 15, 2025.

A 14-year-old boy was fatally stabbed and four others were injured in a knife attack in Villach, Austria, on Saturday, according to police.

A 23-year-old Syrian suspect has been taken into custody after being apprehended with the help of a civilian -- also Syrian -- who rammed the suspect with a car, according to Paul Eidenberger, a spokesperson for Austrian Federal Police.

The attack happened near food stands in a public area of the town's main square around 4 p.m. local time, according to police.

The five victims attacked were all Austrian citizens and included two 16-year-old boys who sustained major injuries. The two remaining victims -- 28 years old and 32 years old -- sustained minor injuries, police said.

The suspect was slightly injured when the civilian rammed him with a car. He was then apprehended by two officers without any resistance, police said.

The attacker was legally residing in Austria and was in the process of seeking asylum. He had no prior contact with police before this incident, police said.

The suspect lived in the outskirts of Villach and his house has been searched. He will be questioned during the night, police said.

Authorities are investigating whether the suspect had any connection to the victims.

At this stage, there isn't any evidence linking the incident to terrorism, authorities said.