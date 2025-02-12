Over 160 unexploded bombs from World War II found under children's playground

"The scale of the problem was far greater than anyone had anticipated.”

LONDON -- Over 160 unexploded practice bombs dating all the way back to World War II have been discovered underneath a children’s playground in the United Kingdom, officials said.

The incident happened earlier this month when officials from the Wooler Parish Council in Wooler, England -- approximately 45 miles north of Newcastle -- were conducting a survey of the play area to see if there were any more ordnances still buried after one was discovered on Jan. 14 during expansion work on the playground, according to a statement from the Wooler Parish Council.

The work began on Jan. 23 and was initially scheduled for a two-day survey but, according to Wooler officials, “it soon became apparent that the scale of the problem was far greater than anyone had anticipated.”

On the very first day alone, a total of 65 unexploded practice bombs -- weighing approximately 10 pounds each -- were recovered in an area of less than one square mile with smoke cartridges also being recovered from the same site.

“Whilst this ordnance is described a practice bombs, they do still carry a charge and given the numbers involved, need to be recovered by professionals to satisfy all concerned that the playpark area is once again safe for contractors and ultimately users of the equipment,” city officials said.

These were immediately removed and secured in a safe area and the excavation continued on into a second day in spite of stormy weather.

However, by the end of the second day, the site officials were looking in and expanded to two square miles and another 90 unexploded practice bombs had been recovered.

The playground expansion has now been put on hold until officials can clear the site of any further ordnances, but it is expected to resume later this spring, officials said.

"The County Council has been pleased to support the town and the local community in progressing this new facility which will be a great asset for both local residents and visitors, as part of the regeneration package delivered in the town,” a Northumberland County Council spokesperson said. “Clearly this find was unexpected but we are pleased to have been able to find the extra funding to allow this crucial work to be done safely."