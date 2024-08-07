Taylor Swift has concerts in Vienna this Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

2 arrested for planning terror plot at Taylor Swift show in Vienna: Police

Security measures have been increased for Taylor Swift's concerts in Vienna, Austria, this week after two suspects were arrested for allegedly plotting a terror attack, authorities said.

A 19-year-old Austrian citizen was arrested Wednesday morning and a second suspect was arrested in the afternoon, according to Franz Ruf, director-general for public safety in the Ministry of the Interior.

The suspects allegedly radicalized themselves online, Ruf said at a press conference. The 19-year-old suspect allegedly pledged allegiance to the leader of the Islamic State in the beginning of July, Ruf said.

Vienna was a target of their planned attack and the 19-year-old suspect had a particular focus on Swift's Vienna concert, Ruf said.

The pop star has concerts in Vienna this Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The shows are expected to draw 65,000 concertgoers per day, with an additional 10,000 to 15,000 fans outside of the area, police said.

