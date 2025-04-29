22 people killed, 3 injured in restaurant fire in China

The blaze broke out at around 12:25 p.m. local time on Tuesday.

This is a breaking news story please check back for updates.

This is a breaking news story please check back for updates.

This is a breaking news story please check back for updates.

This is a breaking news story please check back for updates.

LONDON -- At least 22 people have been killed and three others were injured in a fire at a restaurant in northern China on Tuesday afternoon, according to Chinese state media.

The blaze broke out at around 12:25 p.m. local time on Tuesday in the city of Liaoning, according to the state-run Xinhua News Agency and national broadcaster CCTV.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged all-out efforts to treat the injured, assist victims' families and investigate the cause of the fire, Xinhua and CCTV reported.

Investigators have not yet discovered the cause of the fire but, according to the Associated Press, images from the scene showed huge flames spurting from the windows and doors of the two- or three-story building.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.