3 dead, including child, in Russian drone strike on Ukraine, Dnipro governor says
The injured included a 9-month-old girl, the local governor said.
LONDON -- Three people, including a child, were killed in a "massive" Russian drone strike overnight on Dnipro, Ukraine, the local governor said.
"Thirty people were injured, five of them children," Serhiy Lysak, who leads the local administration, said on the Telegram messaging app.
The injured included a 9-month-old girl, along with two boys aged 6 and 11, he said.
The drones damaged at least 15 buildings in Dnipro, including students dorms and school buildings, Mayor Borys Filatov said on social media.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.