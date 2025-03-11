The attack happened in mountainous area right before a tunnel.

At least 450 taken hostage in Pakistan train attack

This is a breaking news story please check back for updates.

This is a breaking news story please check back for updates.

This is a breaking news story please check back for updates.

This is a breaking news story please check back for updates.

At least six military personnel have been killed and 450 people have been taken hostage after the Balochistan Liberation Army, a militant group, attacked a train in Pakistan, according to a U.S. official.

The BLA has threatened to kill all the hostages if Pakistan's military tries to rescue them, the official said.

The BLA blew up part of the track, forcing the train to stop, before they boarded and took control, according to the official.

The attack happened in mountainous area right before a tunnel, making a rescue very difficult, they said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.