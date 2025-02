The public is urged to stay away from the Västhaga area, police said.

5 shot at school in Sweden, police say

LONDON -- At least five people were shot on Tuesday at a school in Sweden, police said.

"The extent of the injuries is unclear," police said. "The operation is still ongoing."

A police vehicle is seen near the Risbergska School building in Orebro, Sweden, on Feb. 4, 2025. Kicki Nilsson/TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Images

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

